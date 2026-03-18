The Federal Reserve has a chair, a nominee to replace him, and no clear path to a transition.
What happens at the Fed if Kevin Warsh isn’t confirmed by May 15
SummaryThe nominee still doesn’t have a Senate confirmation hearing date, although Jerome Powell’s term as chair technically ends May 15.
The Federal Reserve has a chair, a nominee to replace him, and no clear path to a transition.
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