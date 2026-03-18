What happens at the Fed if Kevin Warsh isn’t confirmed by May 15

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, has vowed not to support Warsh’s confirmation until the Justice Department ends its investigation of Powell. One defection is enough to keep the nomination from reaching the Senate floor. Tillis, who plans to retire when his current term ends, said the U.S. Attorney’s appeal of Boasberg’s ruling “will only delay the confirmation of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair.”