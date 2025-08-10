What happens when politicians meddle with economic data: Argentina’s example
Paul Kiernan , The Wall Street Journal
Echoes of the Argentine experience have reverberated in the U.S. since Trump fired the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner, accusing the agency of rigging jobs figures.
Government statistician Graciela Bevacqua arrived at the office on a Monday to bad news from her boss: There was no easy way to say this, but the president wanted her head.
