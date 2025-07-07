What history says happens when the Fed bends to a president’s will
Summary
Fifty years ago, President Richard Nixon famously leaned on Fed Chair Arthur Burns to keep interest rates low going into the 1972 presidential election. It didn't end well.
President Donald Trump has made his displeasure with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his reluctance to cut interest rates well-known.
