What history says happens when the Fed bends to a president’s will

The U.S. is still a long way from that kind of situation, which is an extreme example. Despite Trump prodding Powell, and even suggesting he might appoint a successor early to undermine him, 10-year Treasury yields are still just above 4%. That’s higher than they’ve been most of the time since the 2008-09 financial crisis, but they are still normal historical levels. Bond traders clearly don’t expect U.S. inflation to be like Turkey’s any time soon.