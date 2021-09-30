What if inflation is here to stay?

The workers who do return will face new obstacles, including a mismatch between skills and jobs. The post-pandemic economy is demanding more workers in transportation and warehousing, while needing fewer in food service. Resolving such mismatches will take time, even if retraining programs work well, which they often don’t. And looking further down the road, the rate of increase in the labor force has slowed to a trickle, as has the flow of new immigrants, who have been essential to bolstering the labor force.