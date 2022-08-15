What increasing business optimism means for growth

Business sentiments simply indicate whether companies are confident in carrying on their activities in the given economic environment. Positive sentiments signal that they are upbeat and have an optimistic outlook while negative sentiments indicate pessimism. The RBI conducts an Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS) regularly to assess the overall macroeconomic situation, which is factored in while forecasting economic performance. It is a qualitative assessment of the business climate as perceived by Indian manufacturing companies and their expectations of the ensuing quarter.