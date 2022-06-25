What India can learn from Singapore, and what to be cautious about

For a country as diverse as India, where people make a living collecting forest produce at one end of the skill spectrum, and designing and fabricating Mars probes at the other, there is no need to confine its industrial strategy to high-level automation or low-level production of the kind that can be performed by agricultural labour removed by a crop season, if not a generation — the mill workers of early 20th century cotton mills in Tamil Nadu were recruited from the fields and went back to them during harvest. Folding and pasting pieces of paper to make paper bags, rolling biris or making preserves of fruit calls for only primitive skills. Weaving fabric and tailoring garments call for higher order skills, but do not entail intricate technology. Once stable power supply during the day becomes a reality in rural India, countless numbers of food-processing units could come up, using a range of technology ranging from the advanced to the primitive. India can host dozens of Singapores and several Bangladeshes, with its industrious garment makers, all at once.