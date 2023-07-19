comScore

What India’s top exporting states have done right

N Madhavan 3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Tamil Nadu has emerged as the most export-competitive state in the country. (Bloomberg)
Tamil Nadu has emerged as the most export-competitive state in the country. (Bloomberg)

Summary

Seven states account for 75% of India’s exports and they have dominated the Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index. Mint looks at their policies and how they are building the ecosystem.

Seven states account for 75% of India’s exports and they have dominated the Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index for the last three years. What are they doing right? Mint looks at their policies and how they are building the ecosystem.

Which is the most competitive state?

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the most export-competitive state in the country. This is based on the Export Preparedness Index that Niti Aayog has released for 2022. Maharashtra came second, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat (last year’s topper). Haryana takes the fifth spot. Smaller and Himalayan states are at the bottom of the list. They include Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Tamil Nadu’s strong show on its export-related policy ecosystem, business environment, infrastructure and export performance got it to the top.

Which is the most competitive state?

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the most export-competitive state in the country. This is based on the Export Preparedness Index that Niti Aayog has released for 2022. Maharashtra came second, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat (last year’s topper). Haryana takes the fifth spot. Smaller and Himalayan states are at the bottom of the list. They include Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Tamil Nadu’s strong show on its export-related policy ecosystem, business environment, infrastructure and export performance got it to the top.

Graphic: Mint
View Full Image
Graphic: Mint

Which is the most competitive state?

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the most export-competitive state in the country. This is based on the Export Preparedness Index that Niti Aayog has released for 2022. Maharashtra came second, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat (last year’s topper). Haryana takes the fifth spot. Smaller and Himalayan states are at the bottom of the list. They include Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Tamil Nadu’s strong show on its export-related policy ecosystem, business environment, infrastructure and export performance got it to the top.

Which is the most competitive state?

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the most export-competitive state in the country. This is based on the Export Preparedness Index that Niti Aayog has released for 2022. Maharashtra came second, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat (last year’s topper). Haryana takes the fifth spot. Smaller and Himalayan states are at the bottom of the list. They include Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Tamil Nadu’s strong show on its export-related policy ecosystem, business environment, infrastructure and export performance got it to the top.

Which is the most competitive state?

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the most export-competitive state in the country. This is based on the Export Preparedness Index that Niti Aayog has released for 2022. Maharashtra came second, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat (last year’s topper). Haryana takes the fifth spot. Smaller and Himalayan states are at the bottom of the list. They include Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Tamil Nadu’s strong show on its export-related policy ecosystem, business environment, infrastructure and export performance got it to the top.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout