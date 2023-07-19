Hello User
Business News/ Economy / What India's top exporting states have done right

What India’s top exporting states have done right

3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:20 PM IST N Madhavan

Seven states account for 75% of India’s exports and they have dominated the Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index. Mint looks at their policies and how they are building the ecosystem.

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the most export-competitive state in the country.

Seven states account for 75% of India’s exports and they have dominated the Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index for the last three years. What are they doing right? Mint looks at their policies and how they are building the ecosystem.

Seven states account for 75% of India’s exports and they have dominated the Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index for the last three years. What are they doing right? Mint looks at their policies and how they are building the ecosystem.

Which is the most competitive state?

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the most export-competitive state in the country. This is based on the Export Preparedness Index that Niti Aayog has released for 2022. Maharashtra came second, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat (last year’s topper). Haryana takes the fifth spot. Smaller and Himalayan states are at the bottom of the list. They include Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Tamil Nadu’s strong show on its export-related policy ecosystem, business environment, infrastructure and export performance got it to the top.

Graphic: Mint

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 11:53 PM IST
