What India’s top exporting states have done right

Which is the most competitive state?

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the most export-competitive state in the country. This is based on the Export Preparedness Index that Niti Aayog has released for 2022. Maharashtra came second, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat (last year’s topper). Haryana takes the fifth spot. Smaller and Himalayan states are at the bottom of the list. They include Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Tamil Nadu’s strong show on its export-related policy ecosystem, business environment, infrastructure and export performance got it to the top.

