Demand is rising; so why are corporates gloomy?

The latest Industrial Outlook Survey shows business confidence among Indian manufacturers weakening amid the Omicron outbreak. Demand improved in terms of production, new orders, capacity utilization, and jobs. But firms are still wary of high costs and prices. Mint explains:

What does the survey measure?

The 96th round of the Industrial Outlook Survey of the Manufacturing Sector for Q3 2021-22 came out in the second week of February. It captures a qualitative assessment of the business climate and expectations for the ensuing quarter. It encapsulates business sentiments relating to demand conditions, financial situation in terms of finance availability, employment conditions, and the prevailing price situation in the economy. The survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India helps capture corporate sentiments that drive current and short-term business decisions and provide key inputs for policy formulation.

What do the survey results show?

It shows improved demand conditions for manufacturers in terms of production, order books, and employment. Sentiments on capacity utilization and access to credit support, which has been a problem during the last two years, was found to be improving and profit margins were perceived to be in positive terrain. While business sentiments were in the expansion region, manufacturers still perceived continued price pressure in input costs and resultant selling price. Also, with regard to Q4FY22 the expectation is that input cost pressures are likely to remain elevated.

What are the future expectations?

Capacity utilization and overall financial situation is expected to improve in Q4FY22 and H1FY23. However, input cost pressures are expected to improve only in the first half of FY23. The Business Expectations Index for Q4FY22 showed a moderation to 137.8 as against 139.3 in the previous quarter, probably because of the Omicron threat.

What challenges do investors face?

While the economy is expected to grow by 9.2% in FY22, the share of private final consumption expenditure declined to 57.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY22 as against 60.5% in FY20, impacting demand and slowing down manufacturing. Global supply chain disruptions, high freight costs and rising crude prices led to continued pressure on input costs. To add fuel to the fire, prevailing geopolitical tensions over Ukraine could result in continued pressure on oil prices, thereby increasing production costs.

Any positive signals for investors?

Google mobility index for mid-February 2022 showed mobility trend for retail and recreation—places such as restaurants, cafes, shopping centres—was +2% compared to baseline. More people may be venturing out to markets and malls, which in turn could result in fuelling domestic demand. Conversely, inflation is at 6.01% and increased input costs are being passed on to consumers, which could act as a spoiler. Authorities need to be watchful.

Jagadish Shettigar and Pooja Misra are faculty members at BIMTECH.

