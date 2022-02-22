Demand is rising; so why are corporates gloomy?

It shows improved demand conditions for manufacturers in terms of production, order books, and employment. Sentiments on capacity utilization and access to credit support, which has been a problem during the last two years, was found to be improving and profit margins were perceived to be in positive terrain. While business sentiments were in the expansion region, manufacturers still perceived continued price pressure in input costs and resultant selling price. Also, with regard to Q4FY22 the expectation is that input cost pressures are likely to remain elevated.