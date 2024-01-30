What Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Government’s Borrowing Plans
Sam Goldfarb , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Jan 2024, 05:33 PM IST
SummaryThe Treasury Department will reveal its debt issuance strategy for the next three months on Wednesday.
The Treasury Department is set to release its latest borrowing plan on Wednesday, a once-routine event that lately has fueled market swings thanks to concerns about the federal budget deficit.
