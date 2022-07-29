What is a recession? How bad might things get?4 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 09:46 AM IST
- Recession 2022: Fed Chair Jerome Powell agreed that a slew of recent data has intensified the debate
US inflation is at a four-decade high, borrowing costs are surging and stocks have taken a beating. With the Federal Reserve going full steam ahead on an aggressive campaign to temper demand and tame prices, concerns are growing that its moves will tip the US into recession. There’s no shortage of opinions about whether a downturn is inevitable, when it might start and how bad it might be.