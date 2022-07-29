What is a recession? How bad might things get?

For the most part, economists are generally describing any potential upcoming recession as mild or moderate. Even so, all recessions are painful and even a mild recession would likely still mean hundreds of thousands of Americans losing their jobs. Estimates vary, but the unemployment rate is expected to rise from a near five-decade low to somewhere around 4% to 6%, well below the 10% seen in the wake of the Great Recession and the nearly 15% seen at the start of the pandemic. In terms of duration, economists differ. One reason this recession could prove longer lasting is that high inflation may hold the Fed back from stepping in to support the economy. It’s worth noting that as hard as it is to forecast when a recession will occur, it’s harder still to envision what one would look like.