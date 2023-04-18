What is a recession?

Another reason is that the committee does not make real-time judgments, much less predictions. It prefers to be retrospective, thereby avoiding the possibility of error. (In 2013, for instance, it became apparent that Britain had not in fact gone into recession the previous year, after GDP figures for 2012 were revised.) The BCDC usually flags a recession once it is well under way—and sometimes after it is over. The pandemic-induced downturn in 2020 lasted from February to April, according to an official pronouncement made in June that year. The usual lag between the start of a recession and the committee’s announcement is almost 12 months. The BCDC concluded in December 2008 that the recession in America caused by the global financial crisis had begun in December the previous year.