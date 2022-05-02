What is driving up GST collection?

In the first half of FY22 when the second covid-19 wave raged, GST collections were less severely impacted than the first wave, which had severely depressed revenues in the first half of FY21. For most of FY22, barring May and June, GST revenue receipts remained over ₹1 trillion as the curbs were local and less harsh. Revenue receipts saw a significant improvement in the latter half of FY22 as the economy recovered and the pent-up demand drove consumption. GST collection had remained above ₹1.3 trillion in six of the months in FY22. Figures for April, which represents sales that took place in March, show a record collection at ₹1.68 trillion.