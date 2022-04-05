What is driving GST collections?

In 2017, buyers were allowed an additional margin of 20% in terms of availability of tax credit. That is, if the tax credit available to a buyer on the basis of sales reported by the seller is ₹100, he could claim tax credit on a provisional basis for ₹120, meant to account for sales yet to be reported. This margin has been wound down entirely. From January 2022, credit for taxes paid on raw materials and services have been made available to businesses only after the seller pays the tax collected from the buyer to the government. The sales return is matched with the auto-generated purchase details of the buyer, too.