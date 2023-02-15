What is pushing the national debt to its limit?

Social Security was projected to account for 21% of spending in 2022, according to the CBO, and together with Medicare was over a third of spending. The Social Security figure is expected to grow to 24% in 2027 as an aging population pushes up the costs of both programs. National defense accounts for 13% of spending and is the largest nonentitlement program. The CBO also expects that net interest will account for 11% of spending by 2027, up from 7% in 2022.