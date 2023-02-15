What is pushing the national debt to its limit?
Impending need to raise the debt ceiling is renewing debate over federal taxes and spending
What Is Pushing the National Debt to Its Limit?
BY JAMES BENEDICT | UPDATED FEB 15, 2023 05:55 AM EST
The US national debt has increased by more than $8 trillion dollars since late January 2020, pushing the total debt over $31 trillion, according to the Treasury Department. Special accounting measures to avoid breaching the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling will run out as early as June.
When federal government spending exceeds revenue, creating a budget deficit, the U.S. covers the gap by selling securities, such as Treasury bonds. The national debt is the accumulation of all past deficits plus the interest owed on the resulting debt. Measuring the debt as a share of gross domestic product allows for comparing the level of debt over time relative to the size of the U.S. economy and for comparisons with other countries’ debt-to-GDP ratios.
The federal debt held by the public, not including intragovernmental holdings, reached 100.3% of GDP in 2020, the result of a multi-trillion dollar fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp drop in economic output. Economic downturns often expand the deficit on two fronts—the government spends more on social programs and financial stabilization, and a cooling economy lowers tax revenue even if the rates haven’t changed.
Opportunities to trim costs are limited, with only about one-third of federal spending labeled as discretionary, requiring congressional approval through annual appropriations bills. The rest is mandatory spending and includes entitlements such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
Social Security was projected to account for 21% of spending in 2022, according to the CBO, and together with Medicare was over a third of spending. The Social Security figure is expected to grow to 24% in 2027 as an aging population pushes up the costs of both programs. National defense accounts for 13% of spending and is the largest nonentitlement program. The CBO also expects that net interest will account for 11% of spending by 2027, up from 7% in 2022.