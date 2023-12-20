Explained | Who are Houthi rebels causing Red Sea crisis, what do they want
Yemen's Houthi group have stepped up their attack on commercial tankers and ships at the southern end of the Red Sea, hampering operations in the key maritime trade route. Who are these Houthi rebels attacking ships in the Red Sea, what do they want? Let's take a deep dive into the crisis:
Yemen's Houthi group have launched attacks, using drones and missiles, on commercial ships at the southern end of the Red Sea. This has prompted many companies to suspend all Red Sea shipping transits. As a consequence, global oil prices continue their rise and the shares of firms transporting everything — from manufactured goods to oil and commodities — are driving up.