What is Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974? 16 US trading partners including India hit by Trump's probe

The Trump administration has launched investigations into alleged unfair trade practices by 16 countries, including India and China, to reinstate tariffs after a Supreme Court ruling.

Mausam Jha
Published12 Mar 2026, 10:33 AM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Donald Trump administration has initiated fresh investigations into alleged “unfair trade practices” by 16 major trading partners, including India, China, and Bangladesh. The move aims to reinstate tariff pressure following a US Supreme Court ruling last month that declared previous levies illegal.

These inquiries are being carried out under "Section 301" of the Trade Act of 1974. This legislation grants the US Trade Representative the authority to enforce tariffs or other punitive actions against nations found to be using unfair trade practices.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer indicated that the investigations could result in new tariffs being applied to China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, and Mexico by the coming summer.

What is Section 310 of the Trade Act of 1974?

According to the official website of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended, is intended to tackle unfair foreign practices that impact U.S. trade. It allows the U.S. to respond to foreign government actions that are unjustifiable, unreasonable, or discriminatory and that burden or restrict U.S. commerce. Under Section 302(b) of the Act, the U.S. Trade Representative has the authority to initiate a Section 301 investigation on their own.

What will the investigation include?

A Section 301(b) investigation under the Trade Act assesses whether a foreign country’s actions, policies, or practices are unreasonable or discriminatory and whether they burden or restrict U.S. commerce, the USTR said.

Following guidance from the inter-agency Section 301 Committee and consultations with relevant advisory committees, the U.S. Trade Representative has formally launched these investigations.

What happens after the investigation?

Upon initiation of an investigation, the United States Trade Representative must seek consultations with the economies whose acts, policies, or practices are under investigation.

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has sought consultations with the governments of China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Japan, and India.

A docket for public comments on the investigations will open on March 17, 2026. To ensure their input is considered, interested parties should submit written comments, requests to testify, and a summary of their testimony by April 15, 2026.

USTR will hold a hearing in connection with these investigations starting on May 5, 2026.

Here's what Greer said

Greer expressed a desire for international partners to adopt similar bans against forced labour goods, referencing standards in a nearly century-old trade law.

Greer noted that his department intends to wrap up the Section 301 probes, including any "proposed remedies," before the temporary tariffs introduced by Trump in late February expire this July.

Greer said, “The Trump Administration’s reindustrialisation efforts continue to face significant challenges due to foreign economies’ structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. Across numerous sectors, many U.S. trading partners are producing more goods than they can consume domestically. This overproduction displaces existing U.S. domestic production or prevents investment and expansion in U.S. manufacturing production that otherwise would have been brought online. In many sectors, the United States has lost substantial domestic production capacity or has fallen worryingly behind foreign competitors.”

The administration alleges the 16 all employ policies that disadvantage U.S. goods producers, resulting in all but one of them running substantial goods trade surpluses with the U.S.

Here are the 16 subject to the investigation:

Country/AreaGoods Trade Surplus/Deficit 2024 ($ mln)Goods Trade Surplus/Deficit 2025 ($ mln)Change ($ mln)
India58,21645,80112,415
European Union218,750235,874-17,124
China202,071295,515-93,444
Mexico196,913171,49125,422
Vietnam178,183123,45754,726
Taiwan146,75673,71873,038
Thailand71,85645,49226,364
Japan63,88369,392-5,509
South Korea56,41665,967-9,551
Switzerland34,30438,283-3,979
Malaysia30,79124,8545,937
Indonesia23,71617,8935,823
Cambodia14,92812,3272,601
Bangladesh7,1466,0631,083
Norway2,0692,04326
Singapore-3,553-1,855-1,698

Source: U.S. Census Bureau trade data.

South Korea reacts

South Korea’s Ministry of Industry said on Thursday that it will work to protect local exporters from adverse impacts after the country was included in the U.S. Section 301 investigation into unfair trade practices, as reported by Reuters.

The ministry also said in a statement that the government would closely cooperate with Washington over the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

China
