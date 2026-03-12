What is Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974? 16 US trading partners including India hit by Trump's probe

The Donald Trump administration has initiated fresh investigations into alleged “unfair trade practices” by 16 major trading partners, including India, China, and Bangladesh. The move aims to reinstate tariff pressure following a US Supreme Court ruling last month that declared previous levies illegal.

These inquiries are being carried out under "Section 301" of the Trade Act of 1974. This legislation grants the US Trade Representative the authority to enforce tariffs or other punitive actions against nations found to be using unfair trade practices.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer indicated that the investigations could result in new tariffs being applied to China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, and Mexico by the coming summer.

What is Section 310 of the Trade Act of 1974? According to the official website of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended, is intended to tackle unfair foreign practices that impact U.S. trade. It allows the U.S. to respond to foreign government actions that are unjustifiable, unreasonable, or discriminatory and that burden or restrict U.S. commerce. Under Section 302(b) of the Act, the U.S. Trade Representative has the authority to initiate a Section 301 investigation on their own.

What will the investigation include? A Section 301(b) investigation under the Trade Act assesses whether a foreign country’s actions, policies, or practices are unreasonable or discriminatory and whether they burden or restrict U.S. commerce, the USTR said.

Following guidance from the inter-agency Section 301 Committee and consultations with relevant advisory committees, the U.S. Trade Representative has formally launched these investigations.

What happens after the investigation? Upon initiation of an investigation, the United States Trade Representative must seek consultations with the economies whose acts, policies, or practices are under investigation.

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has sought consultations with the governments of China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Japan, and India.

A docket for public comments on the investigations will open on March 17, 2026. To ensure their input is considered, interested parties should submit written comments, requests to testify, and a summary of their testimony by April 15, 2026.

USTR will hold a hearing in connection with these investigations starting on May 5, 2026.

Here's what Greer said Greer expressed a desire for international partners to adopt similar bans against forced labour goods, referencing standards in a nearly century-old trade law.

Greer noted that his department intends to wrap up the Section 301 probes, including any "proposed remedies," before the temporary tariffs introduced by Trump in late February expire this July.

Greer said, “The Trump Administration’s reindustrialisation efforts continue to face significant challenges due to foreign economies’ structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. Across numerous sectors, many U.S. trading partners are producing more goods than they can consume domestically. This overproduction displaces existing U.S. domestic production or prevents investment and expansion in U.S. manufacturing production that otherwise would have been brought online. In many sectors, the United States has lost substantial domestic production capacity or has fallen worryingly behind foreign competitors.”

The administration alleges the 16 all employ policies that disadvantage U.S. goods producers, resulting in all but one of them running substantial goods trade surpluses with the U.S.

Here are the 16 subject to the investigation:

Country/Area Goods Trade Surplus/Deficit 2024 ($ mln) Goods Trade Surplus/Deficit 2025 ($ mln) Change ($ mln) India 58,216 45,801 12,415 European Union 218,750 235,874 -17,124 China 202,071 295,515 -93,444 Mexico 196,913 171,491 25,422 Vietnam 178,183 123,457 54,726 Taiwan 146,756 73,718 73,038 Thailand 71,856 45,492 26,364 Japan 63,883 69,392 -5,509 South Korea 56,416 65,967 -9,551 Switzerland 34,304 38,283 -3,979 Malaysia 30,791 24,854 5,937 Indonesia 23,716 17,893 5,823 Cambodia 14,928 12,327 2,601 Bangladesh 7,146 6,063 1,083 Norway 2,069 2,043 26 Singapore -3,553 -1,855 -1,698

Source: U.S. Census Bureau trade data.

South Korea reacts South Korea’s Ministry of Industry said on Thursday that it will work to protect local exporters from adverse impacts after the country was included in the U.S. Section 301 investigation into unfair trade practices, as reported by Reuters.

The ministry also said in a statement that the government would closely cooperate with Washington over the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

