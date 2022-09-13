What is stopping India Inc. from investing, asks Nirmala Sitharaman

“If it is not sort of impertinent to say this now, I equally would want know from the Indian industry what is it that they are hesitant about…. Since 2019, when I have taken charge of the finance ministry I have been hearing—the industry doesn’t think it is conducive (for investments). ‘Alright, bring the rate down’; the tax rate was brought down…. ‘Give production linked incentive’ (PLI)—we have given PLI. I want to hear from the India Inc. what is stopping you?" Sitharaman asked business leaders at the Mindmine Summit 2022 held in the national capital.