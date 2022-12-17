What is SUV? GST Council sets criteria to define it

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in case of SUVs, the clarification that has been given is that the higher rate of compensation cess of 22 per cent is applicable to a motor vehicle fulfilling all four conditions -- it is popularly known as SUV; has engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc; length exceeding 4,000 mm; has ground clearance of 170 mm and above.

