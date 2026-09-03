Mint Explainer | What is the confusion over GDP growth numbers?

The government on Monday released gross domestic product (GDP) data, pegging India’s economic growth for the first quarter of 2026-27 at a strong 7.8% despite geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and a tariff war. Opposition parties and some experts have questioned these numbers. Is there any merit in their allegations? Mint explains.
Was the Q1 economic growth surprising?
Yes. The 7.8% growth in the GDP did beat expectations. In the first quarter of FY26, the economy posted a growth of just 6.8%. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its August monetary policy review, estimated June-quarter growth at 7%. In late August, Mint polled 21 economists, who pegged GDP growth at 7.4%. The faster pace of growth has been achieved amid a tariff war and an escalation in geopolitical tensions, including the US-Iran war that shut the Strait of Hormuz and disrupted the flow of oil and other products from West Asia, sending their prices soaring.