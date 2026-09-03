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Mint Explainer | What is the confusion over GDP growth numbers?

N Madhavan
3 min read3 Sep 2026, 04:39 PM IST
India’s Q1 FY27 GDP growth came in at 7.8%, beating the RBI’s 7% estimate and economists’ 7.4% consensus.
India’s Q1 FY27 GDP growth came in at 7.8%, beating the RBI’s 7% estimate and economists’ 7.4% consensus.(Reuters)
Summary

Opposition parties and some experts have questioned the government's latest GDP data. Mint examines the allegations and whether there is any merit to the concerns.

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The government on Monday released gross domestic product (GDP) data, pegging India’s economic growth for the first quarter of 2026-27 at a strong 7.8% despite geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and a tariff war. Opposition parties and some experts have questioned these numbers. Is there any merit in their allegations? Mint explains.

The government on Monday released gross domestic product (GDP) data, pegging India’s economic growth for the first quarter of 2026-27 at a strong 7.8% despite geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and a tariff war. Opposition parties and some experts have questioned these numbers. Is there any merit in their allegations? Mint explains.

Was the Q1 economic growth surprising?

Yes. The 7.8% growth in the GDP did beat expectations. In the first quarter of FY26, the economy posted a growth of just 6.8%. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its August monetary policy review, estimated June-quarter growth at 7%. In late August, Mint polled 21 economists, who pegged GDP growth at 7.4%. The faster pace of growth has been achieved amid a tariff war and an escalation in geopolitical tensions, including the US-Iran war that shut the Strait of Hormuz and disrupted the flow of oil and other products from West Asia, sending their prices soaring.

Was the Q1 economic growth surprising?

Yes. The 7.8% growth in the GDP did beat expectations. In the first quarter of FY26, the economy posted a growth of just 6.8%. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its August monetary policy review, estimated June-quarter growth at 7%. In late August, Mint polled 21 economists, who pegged GDP growth at 7.4%. The faster pace of growth has been achieved amid a tariff war and an escalation in geopolitical tensions, including the US-Iran war that shut the Strait of Hormuz and disrupted the flow of oil and other products from West Asia, sending their prices soaring.

Also Read | India GDP debate: Why 7.8% isn’t final, and 2.6% misses the math

What contributed to this growth?

The data suggests an all-round performance. The services sector posted a strong 12.1% growth while manufacturing grew by 9.2%. Gross fixed capital formation, a measure of investment in the economy, increased by 11.9% as against 5.8% in the year-ago period. This suggests a possible revival in private investment. Household consumption grew at 7.1% as against 6.8% in Q1 FY26. Exports grew by 12%. Chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran attributed this performance to the continued resilience of the Indian economy despite the West Asia war and ground efforts to ensure the availability of inputs.

But not all are happy?

The Congress Party has called these numbers ‘statistical gymnastics’. Its president, Mallikarjun Kharge, said that even as the Centre is celebrating these growth figures, the common man is grappling with unprecedented unemployment, an unbearable rise in prices, and unbridled inequality. Jairam Ramesh questioned the methodology and alleged that it concealed the economy's underlying weakness. Former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan asked why this growth was not generating jobs and triggering investment.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | First-quarter GDP data: India's economy is in fine fettle

What about Subash Garg’s 2.6% growth?

Former finance secretary Subhash Garg waded into this controversy and announced that the actual GDP growth in current prices was only 2.6% and in real terms 0%. He argued that the government had earlier announced the size of GDP in Q1 FY26 as 86 trillion, but has now revised it downward to 80 trillion while calculating the Q1 FY27 GDP growth. If the 86 trillion size is retained, growth is just 2.6%, as Q1 FY27 GDP is 88.27 trillion. He claimed that manufacturing and consumption actually witnessed negative growth.

What is the government’s response?

The government has clarified that the GDP size of 86 trillion for Q1 FY26 was earlier arrived at using the old series, which has 2011-12 as the base year, while the revised Q1 FY26 figures of 80 trillion and the Q1 FY27 figure of 88 trillion were arrived at using the new series that has 2022-23 as the base year. Garg, experts said, was erroneously using figures from two different series to arrive at his growth. The 7.8% growth, the government added, was corroborated by robust goods and services tax (GST) collections, strong bank credit and auto sales.

Also Read | Output obsession? GDP may not be perfect but helps us hold leaders accountable
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Meet the Author

N Madhavan

N Madhavan has been writing on business and economy for more than 30 years now. A Chevening Scholar,Read more

he loves longform writing and has had the privilege of honing his skills at The Economist as an intern in the past. He writes across various sectors, with a primary focus on macro-economy, business groups in southern India, and corporate stories. He has worked in newspapers as well as magazines, with bylines in The Financial Express, Business Today, Forbes India and The Hindu BusinessLine. This is his fourth year at Mint where he presently curates the explanatory Primer section and also writes Long Stories. <br><br>Based in Chennai, he is the winner of the Shriram-Sanlam Award for Business Journalism. He loves ground reporting, including travelling in a truck twice between Chennai and Mumbai, to bring life to the stories he works on. He was once almost lynched while reporting on onion prices at Lasalgaon in Maharashtra, a fact he captured in the story he eventually wrote for Business Today. <br><br>Apart from writing, he loves reading, listening to music (Ilayaraja is his favourite composer) and travelling.

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HomeEconomyMint Explainer | What is the confusion over GDP growth numbers?

Mint Explainer | What is the confusion over GDP growth numbers?

N Madhavan
3 min read3 Sep 2026, 04:39 PM IST
India’s Q1 FY27 GDP growth came in at 7.8%, beating the RBI’s 7% estimate and economists’ 7.4% consensus.
India’s Q1 FY27 GDP growth came in at 7.8%, beating the RBI’s 7% estimate and economists’ 7.4% consensus.(Reuters)
Summary

Opposition parties and some experts have questioned the government's latest GDP data. Mint examines the allegations and whether there is any merit to the concerns.

Gift this article

The government on Monday released gross domestic product (GDP) data, pegging India’s economic growth for the first quarter of 2026-27 at a strong 7.8% despite geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and a tariff war. Opposition parties and some experts have questioned these numbers. Is there any merit in their allegations? Mint explains.

The government on Monday released gross domestic product (GDP) data, pegging India’s economic growth for the first quarter of 2026-27 at a strong 7.8% despite geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and a tariff war. Opposition parties and some experts have questioned these numbers. Is there any merit in their allegations? Mint explains.

Was the Q1 economic growth surprising?

Yes. The 7.8% growth in the GDP did beat expectations. In the first quarter of FY26, the economy posted a growth of just 6.8%. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its August monetary policy review, estimated June-quarter growth at 7%. In late August, Mint polled 21 economists, who pegged GDP growth at 7.4%. The faster pace of growth has been achieved amid a tariff war and an escalation in geopolitical tensions, including the US-Iran war that shut the Strait of Hormuz and disrupted the flow of oil and other products from West Asia, sending their prices soaring.

Was the Q1 economic growth surprising?

Yes. The 7.8% growth in the GDP did beat expectations. In the first quarter of FY26, the economy posted a growth of just 6.8%. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its August monetary policy review, estimated June-quarter growth at 7%. In late August, Mint polled 21 economists, who pegged GDP growth at 7.4%. The faster pace of growth has been achieved amid a tariff war and an escalation in geopolitical tensions, including the US-Iran war that shut the Strait of Hormuz and disrupted the flow of oil and other products from West Asia, sending their prices soaring.

Also Read | India GDP debate: Why 7.8% isn’t final, and 2.6% misses the math

What contributed to this growth?

The data suggests an all-round performance. The services sector posted a strong 12.1% growth while manufacturing grew by 9.2%. Gross fixed capital formation, a measure of investment in the economy, increased by 11.9% as against 5.8% in the year-ago period. This suggests a possible revival in private investment. Household consumption grew at 7.1% as against 6.8% in Q1 FY26. Exports grew by 12%. Chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran attributed this performance to the continued resilience of the Indian economy despite the West Asia war and ground efforts to ensure the availability of inputs.

But not all are happy?

The Congress Party has called these numbers ‘statistical gymnastics’. Its president, Mallikarjun Kharge, said that even as the Centre is celebrating these growth figures, the common man is grappling with unprecedented unemployment, an unbearable rise in prices, and unbridled inequality. Jairam Ramesh questioned the methodology and alleged that it concealed the economy's underlying weakness. Former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan asked why this growth was not generating jobs and triggering investment.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | First-quarter GDP data: India's economy is in fine fettle

What about Subash Garg’s 2.6% growth?

Former finance secretary Subhash Garg waded into this controversy and announced that the actual GDP growth in current prices was only 2.6% and in real terms 0%. He argued that the government had earlier announced the size of GDP in Q1 FY26 as 86 trillion, but has now revised it downward to 80 trillion while calculating the Q1 FY27 GDP growth. If the 86 trillion size is retained, growth is just 2.6%, as Q1 FY27 GDP is 88.27 trillion. He claimed that manufacturing and consumption actually witnessed negative growth.

What is the government’s response?

The government has clarified that the GDP size of 86 trillion for Q1 FY26 was earlier arrived at using the old series, which has 2011-12 as the base year, while the revised Q1 FY26 figures of 80 trillion and the Q1 FY27 figure of 88 trillion were arrived at using the new series that has 2022-23 as the base year. Garg, experts said, was erroneously using figures from two different series to arrive at his growth. The 7.8% growth, the government added, was corroborated by robust goods and services tax (GST) collections, strong bank credit and auto sales.

Also Read | Output obsession? GDP may not be perfect but helps us hold leaders accountable
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

N Madhavan

N Madhavan has been writing on business and economy for more than 30 years now. A Chevening Scholar,Read more

he loves longform writing and has had the privilege of honing his skills at The Economist as an intern in the past. He writes across various sectors, with a primary focus on macro-economy, business groups in southern India, and corporate stories. He has worked in newspapers as well as magazines, with bylines in The Financial Express, Business Today, Forbes India and The Hindu BusinessLine. This is his fourth year at Mint where he presently curates the explanatory Primer section and also writes Long Stories. <br><br>Based in Chennai, he is the winner of the Shriram-Sanlam Award for Business Journalism. He loves ground reporting, including travelling in a truck twice between Chennai and Mumbai, to bring life to the stories he works on. He was once almost lynched while reporting on onion prices at Lasalgaon in Maharashtra, a fact he captured in the story he eventually wrote for Business Today. <br><br>Apart from writing, he loves reading, listening to music (Ilayaraja is his favourite composer) and travelling.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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