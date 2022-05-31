The story behind the big GDP-GVA gap

Gross value added (GVA) adds up the value of all goods and services produced in an economy after deducting the input costs, while gross domestic product (GDP) is a measure of the country’s national income by adding up the expenditures in the economy. The main difference is that the latter includes net taxes and removes subsidies, which is why the two metrics can differ in years of sharp taxation or subsidy changes. While GDP is the internationally-accepted measure of overall economic growth in the country, GVA provides sector-wise details of economic activity from the production side.