What is the true cost of inflation? It’s complicated

Lower-income households making about $26,400 on average are on track this year to spend 25.7% of their income on gas and home energy bills, up from the 20.3% that group spent in 2020. For middle-income households making an average of about $65,700, those expenses are on track to account for 12.3% of their income, up from 9.5% in 2020. The highest income group—with average earnings of about $241,300—will spend 4.7% of their income on such costs, compared with 3.7% two years ago.