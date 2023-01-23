Home / Economy / What is the US debt ceiling and what happens if it isn’t raised?
Back

The federal government could run out of money to pay all its bills as soon as June, putting Congress on the clock to again raise or suspend the federal borrowing limit.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout