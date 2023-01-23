What is the US debt ceiling and what happens if it isn’t raised?

Republicans have floated the idea of legislation forcing the Treasury to give priority to certain outlays, such as payments to bondholders and benefits to Social Security recipients, over other government obligations. Past Treasury officials have called such a plan unworkable, and it has been rejected by Democrats. In August 2011, Federal Reserve and Treasury officials had privately formalized a plan to make on-time payments on Treasury debt and delay paying other government bills if no deal was reached on the debt ceiling, according to transcripts of a Fed meeting.