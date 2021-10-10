What latest core sector data says about economy

The IIP is the key economic indicator for the manufacturing sector and measures the changes in the volume of industrial production. The index primarily comprises of manufacturing, mining, and electricity sectors with the weightage of 77.63%, 14.37%, and 7.99%, respectively. Its current base year is FY12. July numbers showed the IIP increasing by 11.5% on year. While the index was slightly below pre-covid levels, given the overall growth momentum and core sector output for August increasing for the second successive month, it might be possible to state that economic activity is on the recovery path.