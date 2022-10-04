What lies next for India’s shaky exports story

Engineering goods, whichaccount for about a quarter of India’s total shipments, saw exports decline by a steep 17% in September from a year ago. Exporters attributed the fall to demand slowdown and accumulation of inventory with the buyers due to the easing of shipping lines. Earlier, buyers in the US over-ordered because of uncertainty in China and the non-availability of containers. Now, the supply chain is flush with products. Exporters expect the moderation to last at least another two-three months. By then, the extra inventory could be exhausted.

