What RBI data tells us about state economies

CREDIT GROWTH is a key indicator of economic progress. While credit growth has slowed dramatically from around 30% since FY05, it showed some recovery in FY22, posting double-digit growth for the first time in three years. As FY20 and FY21 were hit by economic slowdown, all-India credit growth had nearly halved to an average of 5.8% compared with an average of 11.8% in the previous two years. Despite disruptions, the central region comprising Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, posted high average growth of 10% in FY20 and FY21. In FY22, the growth was even higher at 14.1%. The northern region, which includes Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, was a laggard. Credit growth showed an uptick in FY22 and there is a possibility of a setback in this financial year because headwinds such as rising interest rates and slowdown in economic activity.