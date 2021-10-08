As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates steady at record lows on Friday. The MPC decided to keep the key lending rate or the repo rate unchanged at 4% for the eight straight meeting while the reverse repo rate or the borrowing rate also remained the same at 3.35%.

The RBI also lowered retail inflation projection to 5.3% from 5.7%, saying the inflation trajectory has turned out to be more favourable than expected. Though, it maintained its GDP growth forecast at 9.5% for FY22.

What has caught attention is the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ comments on the future course of action of monetary policy. The governor closed his policy statement speech by saying, "We do realise that as we are approaching the shore, when the shore is so close, we don't want to rock the boat, because we realise there is a life, there is a journey beyond the shore."

Emphasizing that "we don't want to rock the boat as we approach the shores," Governor Das intended to declare continuation of the accommodative monetary stance "as long as necessary."

"The logic for the continuation of the accommodative stance is that while growth is reviving, "it is uneven and depends on continued monetary support." The RBI has mustered courage to continue with monetary support since it sees CPI inflation moderating to 5.3% for FY 22, down from the 5.7% projection in the previous policy announcement. Some initiatives to absorb the surplus liquidity in the system have been well received by the money market which has pushed up the 10-year yield to 6.3%," said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In brief, no hawkish message from the central bank: Policy will support growth; inflation will be under control, Vijayakumar added.

Meanwhile, the governor stated that there is no need for further bond-buying, while stressing the step is not a reversal of its accommodative policy stance. The RBI will be ready to resume purchases (G-SAP) if needed, he said. The central bank had bought ₹2.2 trillion through Government Securities Acquisition Programme (GSAP) in previous two quarters.

RBI has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points (bps) since March 2020 to soften the blow from the health crisis and tough containment measures. This follows 135 bps worth of rate cuts since the beginning of 2019.

