"The logic for the continuation of the accommodative stance is that while growth is reviving, "it is uneven and depends on continued monetary support." The RBI has mustered courage to continue with monetary support since it sees CPI inflation moderating to 5.3% for FY 22, down from the 5.7% projection in the previous policy announcement. Some initiatives to absorb the surplus liquidity in the system have been well received by the money market which has pushed up the 10-year yield to 6.3%," said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.