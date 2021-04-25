This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
What slow credit growth means for the economy
2 min read.10:07 PM ISTJagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra
India was not spared by the sweep of pandemic. The government and the central bank took several steps to give the requisite boost to the economy. But India’s credit growth rate slowed further in 2020-21, while deposit growth rate continued to rise. Mint explores
1. The trend in credit and deposit growth rates
As per the Financial Stability Report of January 2021, year-on-year (y-o-y) credit growth of scheduled commercial banks was slowing down even before the pandemic. Credit growth rate in March 2020 was at 5.7%, which fell further to 5.0% by September 2020. On the other hand, deposit growth remained healthy at 10.3%, thanks to precautionary savings by people influenced by the virus-induced uncertainty. With signs of a probable V-shaped recovery, credit growth in the second quarter of FY21 did see an uptick at 6.2%; however, with the onslaught of the second wave, things might take another gloomy turn.