What the consumer gloom means for the Indian economy?

Despite a marginal improvement, Indian consumers remained pessimistic about the prevailing economic situation in November, a central bank survey on consumer confidence showed. Mint explores what the consumer confidence index means for the economy:

What does the latest survey results show?

The Current Situation Index (CSI) of the Reserve Bank of India had recorded historic lows in May and July, but improved from 57.7 in September to 62.3 in November. However, CSI assessment is still in the pessimistic region. While spending levels on essential items have increased, people are still hesitant to spend on non-essential items. Production of consumer durables in October contracted by 6.1%, while the output of consumer non-durables saw modest increase of 0.5%. People’s outlook on the current economic situation, employment and income levels show signs of improvement but are still in the negative terrain.

What is the general outlook for future?

The Future Expectations Index (FEI) at 109.6 in November against 107.0 in September continued on an upward trajectory, showing households are more confident about the times to come. With GDP numbers for Q1 and Q2 FY22 highlighting that the Indian economy is on a recovery track, the perception about the year ahead is optimistic. However, with price levels on an average rising due to companies facing margin pressures across sectors (an outcome of supply chain constraints), sentiments are negative in the minds of the surveyed population, for both current and future term periods.

View Full Image Savings Mode

What could be the reasons for the pessimism?

The pandemic resulted in people losing jobs, impacting income levels. Fear of contracting the virus and the need for setting aside money for out-of-pocket health expenses too have resulted in declining private consumption expenditure. Reports around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has once again led to a dampening of spirits.

How do the CSI results relate to Q2FY22 GDP?

Private final consumption expenditure (PFCE), a proxy to gauge household spending, constitutes 54.5% of the total GDP and is the single-biggest growth engine. PFCE increased by 8.6% in Q2FY22; however, in absolute terms, at ₹19.41 trillion during the quarter, it was lower than the pre-covid levels of ₹20.19 trillion in Q2FY20, indicating that consumer sentiments were still inhibited and people had not recovered emotionally from the adverse impact of the economic and humanitarian crisis.

What is the short- and medium-term outlook

With people still preferring to postpone non-essential spending, credit growth has been negatively impacted. Google mobility index for the first week of December showed mobility trends for retail and recreation—places such as restaurants and shopping centres—to be 2% below baseline. The impact of Omicron, prevailing inflation levels, and fiscal measures will be the key to private consumption expenditure and consumer outlook.

Jagadish Shettigar and Pooja Misra are faculty members at BIMTECH

