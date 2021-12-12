What the consumer gloom means for the Indian economy?

The Current Situation Index (CSI) of the Reserve Bank of India had recorded historic lows in May and July, but improved from 57.7 in September to 62.3 in November. However, CSI assessment is still in the pessimistic region. While spending levels on essential items have increased, people are still hesitant to spend on non-essential items. Production of consumer durables in October contracted by 6.1%, while the output of consumer non-durables saw modest increase of 0.5%. People’s outlook on the current economic situation, employment and income levels show signs of improvement but are still in the negative terrain.