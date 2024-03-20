What the Fed’s latest move means for you

Savers who’ve been enjoying the highest yields in years on bank savings accounts and CDs had been bracing for lower rates. Now they seem likely to get a reprieve.

The yields that banks pay are heavily influenced by the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decisions. So when the Fed raised rates sharply in 2022 and 2023 to fight inflation, savers reaped the benefit.

More recently, inflation has been in retreat. As recently as a few weeks ago, Wall Street expected a round of rate cuts this spring. But the central bank has struggled to finish the job. It’s now expected to hold the benchmark federal funds rate steady at its March 19-20 meeting and move cautiously for the rest of the year.

“ The American saver today is winning, and the longer interest rates stay higher the better it is for them," says Phil Blancato, chief market strategist for wealth management company Osaic.

The upshot: Savers should be able to find rates above 5% through much of 2024 on savings accounts and CDs. On the other hand, the Fed’s interest-rate policy seems unlikely to provide would-be homebuyers facing high mortgage rates much relief.

Why the Fed has left rates high

The Fed’s war on inflation played out in a series of hikes that moved the fed funds rate from nearly nothing in March 2022 to between 5.25% and 5.5% by July 2023. The banks most eager to raise deposits jacked up their rates in turn. By the end of last year, inflation appeared to be slowing toward acceptable levels, and early-2024 rate cuts seemed to be in the cards. But it turns out inflation hasn’t slowed quite enough.

An unexpectedly resilient economy has helped keep inflation above the Fed’s 2% target; the latest reading was 3.2%. And that’s prompted the Fed to hold off on cuts for fear of pumping up the economy and driving inflation even higher. “The economy is simply not slowing down," says James Battmer, co-chief investment officer at wealth management firm Creative Planning, “and it’s putting these rate cuts into question."

Fed chairman Jerome Powell has continued to indicate that cuts are likely this year, but the market is now expecting three quarter-percentage-point cuts instead of the six it anticipated back in December. Based on trends in the market for fed-funds futures, the rate could end the year between 4.5% and 4.75%.

That’s good news for savers: The longer the Fed keeps short-term rates high, the longer banks are likely to keep savings and CD yields high.

The best opportunities for savers

Right now top yielding savings accounts can be found at Poppy Bank, which is paying an annual percentage yield of 5.25% when you deposit at least $1,000; TAB Bank, which is paying 5.27%, and Evergreen Bank, which is offering a 5.25% yield.

The best rates on one-year CDs are closer to the 6% range. Resource One Credit Union is paying 6.2%, while Integra First Federal Credit Union is offering 5.9% and Kings Peak Credit Union is touting a 5.7% yield.

These yields are especially noteworthy because they handily outpace inflation, according to Blancato: “The average mom and pop who keep money at the local bank are making more than the current rate of inflation for the first time in a long time," he says.

Don’t fear small or unfamiliar banks

Note that these plump rates aren’t the norm among U.S. banks. Banks that are motivated to raise deposits pay higher interest, while the rest tend to pay far less. The average savings-account yield for March sat at 0.57%, while the average 1-year CD paid just 1.83%. “The most important thing is to be your own best advocate," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits at research firm Curinos. “You should look at what you’re getting and what else is out there."

The banks offering the highest yields are often small or online institutions with unfamiliar names. But your money is safe there as long as the bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. FDIC insurance protects deposits up to $250,000 per individual, and $500,000 for joint accounts.

When choosing between CDs and savings accounts, you’ll have to weigh the tradeoffs. CDs can pay a lot more, but if you need your cash back early for an emergency, you’ll have to pay a hefty penalty to get it. There’s no penalty for dipping into your savings account.

What the Fed’s decisions mean for mortgage rates

While savings rates have been good news for consumers, mortgage rates are another story.

While the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages is down from nearly 8% in October, it’s still near 7% . That’s more than twice as expensive as they were in 2021, when rates dipped under 3%. Buying a home remains expensive, and the Fed’s interest-rate holds aren’t helping.

Banks set their mortgage interest rates largely in relation to the 10-year Treasury bond yield. But falling short-term rates can help prompt lenders to adjust mortgage rates downward. Falling short-term rates also make it cheaper for banks to borrow, which enables them to offer more competitive mortgage rates.

Financial advisors say home buying decisions should hinge on how urgently you need to buy that new home. Blancato argues that while the Fed’s rate cuts have been delayed, they’ll happen within the next year or two and help to ease mortgage rates. “So unless you’re really hard pressed to buy a home, I would wait for the Fed to cut rates," he says.

One possibility for those who need to buy is an adjustable-rate mortgage. So-called 5/1 ARMs and 7/1 ARMs are currently a bit cheaper than 30-year fixed rate loans, and after five and seven years, respectively, of fixed rates, their rates become variable. If borrowers hold ARMs until that point, they could enjoy lower rates. On the other hand, if rates fall significantly during ARMs’ fixed-rate period, homeowners could refinance and lock in a lower rate with a traditional mortgage.