What the Fed’s latest move means for you
Steve Garmhausen , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Mar 2024, 11:39 PM IST
Summary
- Defying the odds, savings and CD rates remain high
Savers who’ve been enjoying the highest yields in years on bank savings accounts and CDs had been bracing for lower rates. Now they seem likely to get a reprieve.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less