What the Fed’s latest move means for you

Note that these plump rates aren’t the norm among U.S. banks. Banks that are motivated to raise deposits pay higher interest, while the rest tend to pay far less. The average savings-account yield for March sat at 0.57%, while the average 1-year CD paid just 1.83%. “The most important thing is to be your own best advocate," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits at research firm Curinos. “You should look at what you’re getting and what else is out there."