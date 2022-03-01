What the Indo-Asean trade pact tells us about FTAs

India signed an FTA with its seven South Asian neighbours (Safta) in 2006. In 2011, it signed separate FTAs with South Korea, Japan, and the 10 countries that comprise the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). The Asean FTA is the most significant, as the bloc accounted for 10% of India’s exports and 11.7% of its imports in 2019-20. By comparison, India’s overall trade with each of the other three regions was less than 4%. It’s also with Asean that the gap between import growth and export growth has been the most pronounced.

