What the long-due consumption survey data shows—and what it doesn’t

That said, it’s crucial to note that the two surveys are not comparable due to wholesale changes adopted in data collection methods after the government junked the results of the previous survey held in 2017-18, citing “data quality" issues (critics claimed it was due to adverse results). The new methodology tries to capture data better: the number of consumption items covered was increased from 347 to 405, the number of visits to each household was increased from one to three to avoid long interviews, and the pen-and-paper survey was replaced with an electronic one. Comparisons, therefore, are inappropriate, experts pointed out. (The problem of outdated definitions used to define rural and urban areas, based on Census 2011, remains.)