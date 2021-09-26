What the rise in foodgrain output means for India

The Indian farm sector exhibited a robust growth of 3.4% in FY21 and 4.5% in Q1FY22, and the exports of farm and allied products saw an increase of 21.8% in April-August. With a target of 307.3 mt of foodgrain production for FY22, the first advance estimates of the production of major kharif crops for FY22 show a record foodgrain production of 150.5 mt, 7.8 mt higher than the average foodgrain production of the past five years (FY17-FY21). Production of kharif rice in FY22 has been 9.21 mt higher than previous five years. Rice exports recorded a growth of 13.7%, while processed food products saw a growth of 41.9% in April-August.