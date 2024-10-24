What the surging gold price says about a dangerous world

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent freezing of its foreign-currency reserves, was a pivotal moment. It demonstrated to reserve managers that if their country was put under sanctions, American Treasuries and other supposedly safe assets denominated in Western currencies would be of no use. Since the start of 2022, monetary authorities in China, Turkey and India have bought 316, 198 and 95 tonnes of gold respectively, according to the World Gold Council, an industry group. Instead of investing in ETFs, central banks mostly accumulate physical gold, and make sure that they have it close to hand: just as financial assets face the possibility of seizure, so does gold held overseas. The British government, for instance, has refused to repatriate dozens of tonnes of gold to Venezuela, since it does not recognise Nicolás Maduro as a legitimate leader.