What the surprise manufacturing slowdown means
Summary
- The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, surprisingly fell to an 18-month low in December. This came at a time when the economic growth has crossed expectations. Mint reviews its possible effect on the economy.
What was surprising about the PMI data?
The manufacturing PMI for December came in at 54.9 as against 56 in November. It was also the lowest since October 2022 when the index fell to 55.3. A reading above 50 means expansion while that lower than 50 means contraction. This surprised many as the economy had just registered a strong 7.6% growth in the July-September quarter on the back of a 7.8% growth in the April-June quarter. The just-concluded festive season, if consumer goods companies are to be believed, has been good, with outstanding retail loans crossing ₹50 trillion for the first time in November last year.