What the surprise manufacturing slowdown means

What caused the fall in manufacturing PMI?

Many factors have contributed to it. The pace of new orders has been slower than in previous months. This is due to fading demand for certain products. Also, it could well be a case of inventory management, as companies had built up stock in view of the festive season in the months before. Exports have been sluggish as well, registering negative growth in the first two quarters of 2023-24. Inflation continues to remain closer to the top end of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target band of 4-6%. With a combination of these factors, manufacturing output in December rose at the slowest pace in 14 months.