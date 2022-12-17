What to expect from GST Council meet today

The Council will consider raising the monetary threshold for launching prosecution for tax evasion to improve the overall business climate and the ease of doing business. The Council is considering amending the penalty provisions for tax evasion, wrongful use of tax credits, and other offences. Currently, tax evasion of ₹1-2 crore attracts a jail term of up to one year and that for ₹2-5 crore up to three years, under Section 132 of the Central GST Act and corresponding state laws. The idea is to raise this monetary threshold for initiating prosecution in these cases.