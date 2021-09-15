What to expect from next GST Council meeting

This will be the first in-person meeting of political leaders at the federal tax body since the coronavirus outbreak. In the last few meetings, political differences between the Centre and some non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) states had become more pronounced in the council over issues such as GST compensation, the Centre’s reliance on various types of cess for revenue collection, the extent of tax relief on covid-related medical supplies and the rules issued by a panel of bureaucrats in the periods between two meetings of the Council. This meeting is seen as an opportunity to mend fences.