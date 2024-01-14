Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / What to expect from the grand Davos meet

What to expect from the grand Davos meet

Sumant Banerji

  • “Rebuilding Trust” is the theme, to resurrect globalization after global supply chains were disrupted due to the pandemic and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

A logo inside the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from 15 to 19 January.

NEW DELHI :Leaders from across the world will congregate in the picturesque Swiss town for the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, high inflation and tepid global growth. Mint explains the agenda this year:

Leaders from across the world will congregate in the picturesque Swiss town for the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, high inflation and tepid global growth. Mint explains the agenda this year:

Is there a theme this year?

“Rebuilding Trust" is the theme, to resurrect globalization after global supply chains were disrupted due to the pandemic and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. With other problems such as climate change, business leaders are expected to brainstorm on long-term solutions and the role of cutting edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). Sub-themes this year include achieving security and cooperation, creating jobs and growth, and a long-term strategy for climate, nature and energy.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Is there a theme this year?

“Rebuilding Trust" is the theme, to resurrect globalization after global supply chains were disrupted due to the pandemic and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. With other problems such as climate change, business leaders are expected to brainstorm on long-term solutions and the role of cutting edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). Sub-themes this year include achieving security and cooperation, creating jobs and growth, and a long-term strategy for climate, nature and energy.

What are the likely outcomes?

The summit allows leaders to sit and discuss divisive issues. Besides the usual flashpoints (the presence of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is one) it will try to restore transparency in world affairs. One impact could be from the AI Governance Alliance, which WEF launched. It brings together tech players, governments and the civil society to find a way to govern AI. The First Movers Coalition, which aims to decarbonize heavy-emitting sectors, is likely to gather further momentum.

Who are attending the forum?

Over 2,800 leaders across geographies and industries will attend this year. Political leaders include Chinese premier Li Qiang, French president Emmanuel Macron, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, president of Argentina Javier Milei, and the Korean prime minister Han Duck-soo. There will be an estimated 1,600 business leaders.

What will be India’s role this year?

India’s delegation will be led by Smriti Irani, minister for women and child development. She will lead a 100-member business delegation. As the fastest growing economy in the world, India will seek to woo global investors and highlight its ambition to become a $5 trillion economy in the next few years as it chases a developed nation status by 2047. India is likely to use the forum to make a pitch as the most attractive market for companies looking beyond China. India will also showcase its success in renewable energy.

Is Davos still a big deal?

Davos has drawn criticism from activists as a cabal of the rich who only seek to further corporate interests. Activists say business leaders strut about in their carbon-emitting private jets and then talk about climate change. The more fundamental shift is in how the world is moving away from globalization. Countries are aligning themselves with like minded partners—forums like the Quad, for instance. These forums might make Davos less important in the future.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sumant Banerji

I have over 17 years of reporting experience with stints in diverse newsrooms such as Business Standard, Indian Express, Hindustan Times, Business Today and more recently ETAuto. My expertise lies in corporate reportage, and as part of the Mint long-form team I would try to bolster corporate coverage for the newspaper. I have a soft corner for automobiles, which I consider as my first love. I also feel strongly about climate change and am eager to chronicle how a growing economy like India balances the need for growth with its climate commitments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.