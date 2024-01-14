What to expect from the grand Davos meet

What will be India’s role this year?

India’s delegation will be led by Smriti Irani, minister for women and child development. She will lead a 100-member business delegation. As the fastest growing economy in the world, India will seek to woo global investors and highlight its ambition to become a $5 trillion economy in the next few years as it chases a developed nation status by 2047. India is likely to use the forum to make a pitch as the most attractive market for companies looking beyond China. India will also showcase its success in renewable energy.