What to make of America’s topsy-turvy economy

It should help, though, that the economy is far better situated today than in 2019 in one crucial respect: there is plenty of room for the Fed to ease. Investors expect interest rates to fall from their current range of 5.25-5.50% by more than two percentage points in the next year. Those cuts are already reflected in lower long-term bond yields. But interest rates could comfortably fall further and faster if worse news on the economy demanded it. By contrast, a fall of two percentage points in 2019 would have returned rates all the way to zero.