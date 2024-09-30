What to make of the Fed’s surprisingly aggressive rate cut
Alan S. Blinder , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 30 Sep 2024, 02:06 PM IST
SummaryPowell was willing to accept dissent and to stand up to Donald Trump.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Federal Open Market Committee’s members came (to Washington), they saw (the state of the economy), and they concurred—almost.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less